Politics & Government

Adam Edelen joins the fray. Ex-auditor raising money for Kentucky governor race.

By Daniel Desrochers

January 03, 2019 10:34 AM

Matt Jones and Adam Edelen announce new group

Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and former state auditor Adam Edelen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, announced the creation of The New Kentucky Project, a nonprofit they hope will cultivate a new generation of political leaders.
By
Up Next
Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones and former state auditor Adam Edelen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, announced the creation of The New Kentucky Project, a nonprofit they hope will cultivate a new generation of political leaders.
By
Frankfort

The 2019 Democratic primary for Kentucky governor grew by one Thursday when former state auditor Adam Edelen’s campaign filed paperwork with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance declaring his intention to raise money for the race.

Edelen’s running mate for lieutenant governor is Gill Holland, a Louisville-based film producer, according to paperwork the campaign filed at 8:27 a.m. Thursday with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

When asked about the filing, Jared Smith, a spokesman for Edelen, said he had no comment.

Edelen joins two other Democratic candidates, Attorney General Andy Beshear and House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, in the race. Other Democrats are apparently still considering the race, including Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and state Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville.

Democrats will battle this spring for the chance to run against Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, the Republican incumbent. Bevin, who is unpopular in the state following his effort to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing pension systems, has said he will seek reelection but still has not filed any paperwork.

“I have said that I’m going to do that and it is my intention to do that,” Bevin told Terry Meiners on WHAS 940 AM last month. “They don’t have to wait for me, anyone who wants to get in should get in.”

It has long been rumored that Edelen, who lost a reelection bid to Auditor Mike Harmon in 2015, would enter the 2019 race for governor.

In 2016, Edelen launched a pseudo-statewide campaign with Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones called the New Kentucky Project, where they toured the state and tried to drum up support for new leadership within the Kentucky Democratic Party.

This breaking news story will be updated.

  Comments  