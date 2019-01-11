With two strikes against them on pension reform, legislative leaders try again

Kentucky legislative leaders set up a special panel Friday to review and analyze the state’s ailing public pension systems — again.
A news release said the Public Pensions Working Group, which was created by Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, will come up with recommended changes to the pension systems by Feb. 15 for this year’s General Assembly to consider. It can request an extension until March 1, if needed. If more time is needed, it can ask for an extension to Dec. 1.
The move comes after the Kentucky Supreme Court struck down a public pension measure approved by lawmakers last year and a surprise special legislative session called by Gov. Matt Bevin in December flopped within 24 hours.
The panel has been assigned to “conduct a review of the pension systems’ structures, costs, benefits and funding.” Its first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Frankfort.
Co-chairs of the panel are Sen. Wil Schroder, R-Wilder, and Rep. Jerry Miller, R-Louisville.
Others members are Stivers, R-Manchester; Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown; Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon; Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill; Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville; Senate Minority Caucus Chairman Johnny Ray Turner, D-Prestonsburg; House Minority Caucus Chairman Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort; Rep. R. Travis Brenda, R-Crab Orchard; Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabethtown; Rep. Scott Lewis, R-Hartford; Rep. Diane St. Onge, R-Fort Wright; and Rep. Buddy Wheatley, D-Covington.
The panel has no members from the five-member House Republican leadership team.
The working group is authorized to meet as often as necessary at the discretion of its co-chairs during the current legislative session, up to March 30, and can meet monthly during this year’s legislative interim through Dec. 30, if necessary.
