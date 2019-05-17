Matt Bevin tells Tucker Carlson that abortion bans will benefit African Americans

The Future of Roe v. Wade: 3 Scenarios, Explained Will a Supreme Court with two Trump-appointed justices overrule the right to an abortion? It’s possible, but not the most likely outcome. Adam Liptak, The Times’s Supreme Court reporter, explains. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Will a Supreme Court with two Trump-appointed justices overrule the right to an abortion? It’s possible, but not the most likely outcome. Adam Liptak, The Times’s Supreme Court reporter, explains.

Speaking on Fox News’ ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ Thursday about recent abortion laws passed in some southern states, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said the new restrictions on abortion will benefit African Americans.

Bevin rebuffed claims that the abortion laws are racist after Carlson brought up tweets from Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour and model Emily Ratajkowski. The latter said states that are attempting to ban abortions have the highest proportions of black women.

“It’s so empty,” Bevin said of the racism claims. “When you consider that over 40 percent of all the abortions performed in America are the taking of young black lives, that more black children — that more blacks, period — are killed by abortion than crime, accidents, cancer, disease, AIDS ... every other cause of death combined does not add up to the number of blacks killed by abortion.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as examined by PolitiFact.com, heart disease was the leading cause of death for African Americans and other Americans in 2015. The CDC does not list abortion as a cause of death. Instead, it defines a “legal induced abortion” as “an intervention performed by a licensed clinician ... that is intended to terminate an ongoing pregnancy,” according to PolitiFact.

Bevin told Carlson abortion clinics “intentionally prey upon minorities” by placing clinics in minority neighborhoods.

“The abortion industry intentionally targets people of color, this should be an outrage to people,” he said. “But indeed, in polite company, we’re expected to ignore it and pretend that it’s not what it is, blatant racism perpetrated on people who are defenseless.”

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a measure that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically at six weeks. Bevin signed a similar bill into law in Kentucky in March, but a federal judge has blocked its implementation. Alabama’s Senate passed a near-total ban on abortion this week, which will be the nation’s most stringent abortion law.

There are several ongoing lawsuits regarding abortion law in Kentucky. In addition to challenging Kentucky’s fetal heartbeat bill, the American Civil Liberties Union is suing the state over a new law that bars a woman from having an abortion because a fetus is unhealthy or based upon its sex, race, national origin or ancestry.

Bevin said the ACLU’s hypocrisy is “rank.”

“We’re immediately used by the very people who pretend to be the defenders of that language for people outside the womb. We know these are human beings, we know they are being killed, we know we are wiping out entire generations of people of color in this nation,” Bevin said on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight.’ “We are doing it for profit in places like Planned Parenthood, and we are expected to turn a blind eye. Myself and governors in other states and other people are fed up with it.”