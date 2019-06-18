Trump called her a ‘washed up psycho.’ Now Bette Midler has targeted Mitch McConnell.

Senator Mitch McConnell: ‘Fear not, your country’s in great shape’ United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK United States Senator Mitch McConnell spent an hour Tuesday morning speaking to a group of community leaders and citizens at the Community Arts Center in Danville, Ky.

Following a recent feud with President Donald Trump, singer/actress Bette Midler has now turned her attention to Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Midler directed a Monday night tweet to Kentuckians, asking the state’s residents what McConnell has done for them in his 34 years as senator.

“You lived thru the closing of your coal mines, an opioid crisis, no health care, & flooding due to climate change,” she wrote on Twitter. “WHAT HAS HE DONE FOR YOU LATELY? Besides obfuscate and take revenge? What about YOU?”

McConnell announced his re-election bid in April but does not yet have a Democrat challenger.

Midler isn’t the first celebrity to tweet about McConnell in recent weeks. Late last month, actor/activist George Takei said he was “tempted” to move to Kentucky to run against McConnell. The tweet even earned support from Henry Winkler and Mark Hamill.

The tweet by Midler — who has won Grammy Awards, Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and a Tony Award in a career that has spanned longer than McConnell’s run as Kentucky senator — follows her public tiff with Trump.

Trump called Midler a “washed up psycho” earlier this month after she attributed a fake quote to him. Midler, often outspoken toward Trump, apologized but has continued her longstanding feud with the president.

McConnell has not responded to Midler’s Monday night tweet.

Comedian Jon Stewart also challenged the Kentucky senator Monday night. The former host of “The Daily Show” fired back at McConnell for saying he was “bent out of shape” about the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund legislation Stewart was advocating for in the Senate last week.

On “The Late Show” Monday, Stewart was asked by Stephen Colbert about McConnell’s comment.

“No, no Mitch McConnell, I am not bent out of shape, I’m in fine shape,” Stewart responded. “Well, I am out of shape, but not because of you. I’m fine. I’m bent out of shape for them. These are the first heroes and veterans and victims of the great trillions of dollars war on terror. And they’re currently still suffering and dying and still in terrible need.”

Tuesday morning, #MitchFund911HeroesNow was trending on Twitter as thousands of people urged the Senate Majority Leader to pass funding for 9/11 first responders. Sunday on Fox News, McConnell said the Senate will “take care of” the compensation fund.





“There is no way we won’t address this problem appropriately,” McConnell said. “We have in the past. We will in the future.”