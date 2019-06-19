Politics & Government
Bevin Administration says it has votes to pass pension relief bill
Gov. Bevin says pension relief bill is ready
Bevin’s plan would replace a bill the Republican governor vetoed in April after the GOP-led legislature had ended its regular session.
Concern has been expressed that no legislative action would lead to bankruptcies, elimination of staff and loss of critical services.
Bevin’s plan gives the agencies options: stay with the Kentucky Retirement Systems at full cost; leave the retirement system by paying a lump sum equal to future projected benefits payments; or buy their way out in installment payments over 30 years. It continues a freeze on pension costs for another year.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said earlier this month that some legislators want to make sure that employees of the affected groups keep the option to retain their current benefits if they have been in the state plan since 2013.
It would take at least five working days to get a bill through both the House and Senate and a special session preferably would start on a Monday, Carney said.
Comments