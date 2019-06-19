Bevin Administration says it has votes to pass pension relief bill

Gov. Matt Bevin has enough votes in the state House and Senate to push his pension-relief bill through in a special legislative session, his legislative director and deputy chief of staff said Thursday.

Bryan Sunderland said no date has yet been determined to begin the session but he is confident it will be held before regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as mental health centers, public health departments and libraries, become delinquent Aug. 10 on higher pension bills that take effect July 1.

“It would be best to have the session soon but we are working now on the logistics of getting legislators’ schedules arranged so they can be in Frankfort,” he said. “Ideally, this would happen in June rather than July. But it may well be in July.”

House Majority Floor Leader John “Bam” Carney, R-Campbellsville, told the Lexington Herald-Leader last Friday that he believed the votes were there to pass a pension relief bill but the issue was complicated by lawmakers’ summer schedules.

Bevin and lawmakers have been working to hold a session before the new fiscal year begins July 1. Only the governor can call a special session and set its agenda. Lawmakers determine how long a session, which costs taxpayers about $66,000 day, lasts.