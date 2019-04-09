Bevin vetoes pension relief bill. He promises a special legislative session.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin delivers the State of the Commonwealth address to a joint session of the state legislature at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. AP

Gov. Matt Bevin on Tuesday vetoed the Kentucky General Assembly’s last-minute effort to offer pension relief to the state’s regional universities and dozens of “quasi-public” agencies, such as county health departments, mental health nonprofits and other groups that are technically outside state government.

In his veto message for House Bill 358, Bevin said he will call a special legislative session before July 1 to give lawmakers another chance to revamp the public pension systems. An earlier special session in December failed to reach an agreement.

“I truly do appreciate the good intentions of the General Assembly in enacting HB 358,” Bevin wrote. “However, it, and we, can do much better.”

Under the bill, the universities and agencies could have remained in the Kentucky Retirement Systems and began paying a staggering 84 percent of their payroll as their share of pension contributions, which is what the rest of state government paid this year.

Or they could have left KRS by July 2020 and paid off their pension liabilities, either with one lump sum or starting at their current rate of 49 percent of payroll and gradually increasing by 1.5 percent a year until they were finished.

Bevin said in his veto message that the bill would have added too much to the strain of the state’s public pension shortfall, which already stands at an estimated $37 billion.