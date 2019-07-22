Politics & Government
Kentucky House narrowly passes Bevin’s pension bill after hours of debate
The Kentucky House of Representatives narrowly approved Gov. Matt Bevin’s pension bill Monday on a 52-46 vote after more than three hours of debate.
The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to receive stronger support.
House Bill 1 creates a buyout option for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as health departments and mental health nonprofits, that are looking to leave the ailing Kentucky Retirement Systems.
Critics of the measure say it is likely to face a legal challenge to determine if it violates the “inviolable contract” that guarantees workers pension benefits they were promised when hired.
This breaking news story will be updated.
