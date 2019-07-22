Kentucky House narrowly passes Bevin’s pension bill after hours of debate

Gov. Bevin says pension relief bill is ready Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Matt Bevin told reporters Tuesday that a bill is ready for lawmakers to consider on how to provide pension relief to regional universities, mental health centers and other quasi-governmental agencies.

The Kentucky House of Representatives narrowly approved Gov. Matt Bevin’s pension bill Monday on a 52-46 vote after more than three hours of debate.

The measure now goes to the Senate, where it is expected to receive stronger support.

House Bill 1 creates a buyout option for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as health departments and mental health nonprofits, that are looking to leave the ailing Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Critics of the measure say it is likely to face a legal challenge to determine if it violates the “inviolable contract” that guarantees workers pension benefits they were promised when hired.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This breaking news story will be updated.