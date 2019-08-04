Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder in accident at Louisville home

McConnell fires back at MSNBC, Washington Post for ‘absurd smears’ Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a blistering attack from the Senate floor Monday on critics who have accused him of going soft on Russia by blocking election security bills. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a blistering attack from the Senate floor Monday on critics who have accused him of going soft on Russia by blocking election security bills.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell at his home in Kentucky Sunday morning and broke his shoulder, his office said in a news release.

McConnell, a Republican from Louisville, was on patio outside home when he tripped, the release said.

He was treated at a hospital and released after the accident, his office said.

McConnell was continuing to work from home, calling senators from Texas and Ohio to express sympathy over the the mass shootings in those states that happened this weekend.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

McConnell had been at the annual Fancy Farm political event in Western Kentucky on Saturday.

McConnell, 77, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 after serving as judge-executive in Jefferson County. He is the longest-serving Republican leader of the Senate and is seeking a seventh term in 2020.