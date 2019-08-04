Politics & Government
Sen. Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder in accident at Louisville home
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fell at his home in Kentucky Sunday morning and broke his shoulder, his office said in a news release.
McConnell, a Republican from Louisville, was on patio outside home when he tripped, the release said.
He was treated at a hospital and released after the accident, his office said.
McConnell was continuing to work from home, calling senators from Texas and Ohio to express sympathy over the the mass shootings in those states that happened this weekend.
McConnell had been at the annual Fancy Farm political event in Western Kentucky on Saturday.
McConnell, 77, was first elected to the Senate in 1984 after serving as judge-executive in Jefferson County. He is the longest-serving Republican leader of the Senate and is seeking a seventh term in 2020.
