KSR’s Matt Jones is taking aim at Mitch McConnell — in a new book

Matt Jones, the founder of Kentucky Sports Radio and a rabid University of Kentucky fan, has proven over the years he knows how to throw jabs at University of Louisville athletic programs.

He now is planning to unload on U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a new book titled “Mitch, Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (And America Too).”

Jones, an attorney who has been considering a possible Democratic run against the Republican McConnell in next year’s race for U.S. Senate., could not be immediately reached for comment.

The news about Jones’ new book was first published Thursday morning in The Washington Post and on KSR.

I am excited to announce that @CM_Tomlin and I are writing a book. The cover is below and you can read more about it in this Washington Post storyhttps://t.co/GEWGI1Uxky pic.twitter.com/ZBLq8jOGyf — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) August 15, 2019

The book, expected to be out March 3, 2020, is being written with the help of Chris Tomlin, longtime KRS contributor and editor of the Funkhouser wing of the site.

The website said the book “will detail the Senate Majority Leader’s negative impact on the state during his three decades of service..”

Jones and Tomlin plan to travel to each of Kentucky’s 120 counties “to show how Mitch has neglected real Kentuckians, the people he was elected to serve, in favor of acquiring more power in Washington.

“Really, the book is about trying to figure what this man’s impact on people across the state has been in a very real way, while he’s amassed incredible power in Washington,” Jones said on the website. “It’s also a love story to my state.”

Jones, a native Kentuckian, hosts the popular syndicated radio show Monday through Friday. He’s also hosted a television talk show that covers sports and politics in the state, though he was pulled from the show by LEX18 as he weighed a run for Senate.

A critic of McConnell for years, Jones said the book will be published by Simon & Schuster. Besides dealing with McConnell, it will be part travelogue and part history of the state.

Simon & Schuster said in a release that the book will be published as McConnell seeks a sixth term in the U.S. Senate “and, not coincidentally, during NCAA March Madness, when Jones’ platform will enjoy peak traffic.”

“Matt Jones has distinguished himself as one of the most eloquent and entertaining voices in Kentucky,” said Jonathan Karp, president and publisher of Simon & Schuster Inc.’s Adult Publishing Group.

“We hope readers, especially those in Kentucky, will approach “Mitch, Please” with an open mind and a sense of humor.”

