Bevin Administration says 1,074 Kentucky teachers violated labor laws with ‘sick outs’

Kentucky teachers call out sick, protest at capitol At least four Kentucky school districts were forced to close on March 7 as hundreds of teachers called out sick to protest proposed legislation at the state Capitol. It was the third time in the past week districts were forced to cancel classes.

An investigation by Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration showed 1,074 teachers violated Kentucky law when they participated in a “sick out” during this year’s legislative session over concerns about their pension benefits, Labor Cabinet Secretary David Dickerson said Friday.

Even though the action constituted an illegal work stoppage, no penalties will be assessed for the violations in this instance, Dickerson said.

“Let it be clearly understood that the grace extended in this instance will not be extended for future such proven violations,” he warned.

Dickerson said the investigation was necessary to ensure that public schools remain open during the upcoming school year and that “similar work stoppages do not occur in the future.”

The investigation was conducted by the Labor Cabinet’s office of inspector general. It said Kentucky law clearly prohibits work stoppages and that state law gives the cabinet the discretion to prosecute and assess civil penalties of up to $1,000 per person, per day for work stoppages that violate state labor law.

“Kentucky law clearly prohibits public-sector employees from engaging in work stoppages that many teachers engaged in during the early months of 2019,” said Dickerson. “Those teachers who participated in this concerted effort were in clear violation of the law, as noted by the Kentucky Education Association and recently affirmed by a federal court.”

Dickerson said U.S. District Judge Danny Reeves acknowledged in a May 9 ruling “that the Labor Cabinet had every right to investigate public school teachers for their conduct.”

“Kentucky statutes explicitly grant the Labor Cabinet the authority to prosecute and assess civil penalties against public employees, which includes public-school teachers who may have violated KRS Chapter 336,” Reeves wrote. “Students are expected to attend classes. If they fail to do so without a valid excuse, their absence is duly-noted and appropriate action is taken. But the teachers at the center of this controversy expect[ed] different treatment.”

Kentuckians “have a strong and continuing interest in public schools remaining open during the school year,” Dickerson said.

He pledged that the cabinet “will continue to monitor any future ‘sick outs’ closely for further violations of Kentucky labor law.”

