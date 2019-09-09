Defense for dad of Alison Lundergan Grimes rests after calling just two witnesses

‘That’s just wrong.’ Attorney for Jerry Lundergan says charges are politically motivated. Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance.

After calling just two witnesses, attorneys for Kentucky Democratic Party stalwart Jerry Lundergan and political consultant Dale Emmons wrapped up their defense Monday, hastening the conclusion of a trial Kentucky politicos have watched closely as it stretched into its fifth week.

The government spent weeks interviewing witnesses and entering documents into the record as it attempted to prove that Lundergan and Emmons made illegal corporate contributions to the 2014 U.S. Senate campaign of Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, who is Lundergan’s daughter.

The defense attempted to make two points with its witnesses. Matt Daley, a top aide to Grimes, painted the government’s key witness, Democratic operative Jonathan Hurst, as the villain of Grimes’ 2014 campaign. Another witness testified that there was leftover campaign merchandise at properties owned by Lundergan’s business as recently as this August.

“We felt like our witness on Friday was a very strong witness,” said Guthrie True, Lundergan’s lawyer, referring to Daley.

The trial, which could shape Grimes’ political future, appears likely to wrap up this week. The government is expected to question former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Daniel Logsdon Monday afternoon as its rebuttal witness.

