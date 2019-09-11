A ‘concerted scheme.’ Prosecutors make closing arguments in Jerry Lundergan case.

‘That’s just wrong.’ Attorney for Jerry Lundergan says charges are politically motivated. Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jerry Lundergan's attorney, J Guthrie True, speaks to press outside of federal courthouse downtown after both Lundergan and Dale Emmons made their first court appearance.

Attorneys for the government started making their closing arguments Wednesday morning against former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan and Democratic operative Dale Emmons, making their case that the two men engaged in a “concerted scheme” to funnel money into Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign.

Prosecutor Robert Heberle made a three pronged argument: that SR Holdings, Lundergan’s company, made payments directly to Emmons for his work on Grimes’ campaign; that Emmons paid vendors directly and was reimbursed by Lundergan’s company instead of the campaign; and that Lundergan’s company paid vendors directly without seeking reimbursement from the campaign.

“These were secret payments because the defendants knew what they were doing was wrong,” Heberle said.

Grimes, who is the daughter of Jerry Lundergan, was in the courtroom Wednesday to listen to the arguments. The outcome of the case, which is expected to wrap up this week, could determine her political future and diminish a her father’s hand, which has long helped shaped Kentucky politics from behind the scenes.

Heberle showed slides of emails that he said proved Emmons was working for the Senate campaign in late 2013 and not for the Kentucky Democratic Party’s coordinated campaign, as defense attorneys have argued. The defense has raised questions about whether Emmons was volunteering in 2013, but Heberle displayed a chart with Emmon’s financial information that indicated he couldn’t afford to volunteer at the time.

Heberle said Emmons used generic descriptions on some of his bills to cover up what he and Lundergan were doing.

Attorneys spent a significant amount of time during the five-week trial talking about Grimes’ campaign kickoff event in July 2013, where she spoke from a platform at the Carrick House in Lexington and a big screen projected a video with an endorsement from former U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Lundergan’s company, which owns the Carrick House, only billed the campaign $3,700 for the event, which attracted reporters from Washington D.C. and was intended to signify that Grimes’ campaign was a serious challenge to U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, Heberle said the company paid another $25,000 to vendors who helped with the event.

The invoices helped Heberle make the argument that Lundergan wanted to supplement Grimes’ campaign using corporate money, which is a violation of federal campaign laws. He repeated an argument that Lundergan’s company only billed the campaign after a federal investigation started and that checks to Emmons for consulting were never billed to the campaign.

Lundergan was “secretly funneling money into this campaign,” Heberle said.

The biggest bombshell in the case was evidence that Lundergan gave Grimes’ former campaign manager, Jonathan Hurst, $20,000 in cash and a $25,000 check with the subject line “Boy Scouts” in 2015, allegedly for work Hurst did on Grimes 2015 reelection bid for state office, along with evidence that Lundergan had funneled money to Hurst during Grimes 2011 campaign as well.

Heberle said those payments, which were made during a state race and therefore would have to be tried in state court, not federal court, showed that Lundergan’s payments in the 2014 campaign weren’t a mistake.

Lawyers for the defense began making their closing arguments around noon. The government also reserved about an hour for rebuttal.

This story will be updated