Jury convicts dad of Alison Lundergan Grimes for giving illegally to Senate campaign

A federal jury found two longtime Democratic operatives guilty Thursday of funneling illegal corporate campaign contributions into Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ 2014 U.S. Senate campaign, delivering another blow to a significantly weakened Kentucky Democratic Party.

The jury found former Kentucky Democratic Party Chairman Jerry Lundergan, the father of Grimes, guilty on 10 counts and Democratic political consultant Dale Emmons guilty on 6 counts after federal prosecutors alleged they had a “concerted scheme” to funnel more than $200,000 into Grimes’ election efforts without seeking reimbursement from the campaign.

The most serious charge could carry a maximum of 20 years in prison.

For five weeks, lawyers defending Lundergan and Emmons threw everything they had at the jury. They kept government witnesses on the stand for hours, searching for holes in their testimony and trying to convince jurors that any potential illegal payments were honest missteps.

“You don’t convict people for mistakes,” J. Guthrie True, Lundergan’s attorney, told jurors in his closing argument.

The jury sided with government prosecutors, who made the case that Lundergan and Emmons knew exactly what they were doing when they declined to invoice the campaign for various expenses in the summer of 2013. Their assertion was bolstered by evidence presented from Grimes’ state campaigns for secretary of state, including that Lundergan had given $20,000 cash and a $25,000 check with the subject line “Boy Scouts” to the government’s key witness, former Grimes campaign manager Jonathan Hurst, in 2015.

The alleged state campaign finance violations could still result in additional charges against Lundergan and Hurst in state court.

The verdict delivers a blow to the political future of Grimes, who was once seen as a rising star in the Democratic Party.

True said Lundergan and Emmons plan to appeal the case, citing their First Amendment rights to free speech and a dispute about whether the evidence from 2011 and 2015 should have been presented to the jury.

“We would intend to take this appeal as high as possible,” True said.

He said the defendants knew they were taking a risk by bringing their case to trial.

“When we decided to take this to trial, we knew the challenges to this case,” True said.

Lundergan was convicted of a felony in 1989 for “improperly using his influence to gain a state contract,” according to the Associated Press, but that conviction was overturned on appeal.

