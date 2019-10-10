Daniel Cameron has enough experience to serve as Kentucky attorney general, judge rules

Daniel Cameron

Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for Kentucky attorney general, won a lawsuit Thursday that challenged his eligibility to serve if he is elected Nov. 5 because of the number of years he has practiced law.

Cameron celebrated the ruling and immediately opened fire on his Democratic opponent, Greg Stumbo, a former attorney general and Kentucky House speaker.

“I’m not surprised we won but I’m thrilled to put this frivolous lawsuit behind us,” Cameron said in a prepared statement. “It’s sad that Greg Stumbo stooped to this level. He can’t win an election straight up so he tried and failed to cheat us off the ballot. For someone who talks about experience all the time it is funny that Stumbo and his cronies don’t understand the law.”

The suit was not actually filed by Stumbo but by Joseph Leon Jackson Sr., a retired union worker in Jefferson County, whom Stumbo said he does not know.

On Thursday, Stumbo said he is not involved in the suit but predicts an appeal will follow.

“Both sides have indicated the case would be decided before the Supreme Court, so I expect that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.

The Nashville-based law firm representing Jackson, Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The Kentucky Constitution requires attorneys general to have at least eight years years of experience as a practicing attorney. Whether the 33-year-old Cameron is qualified under those terms has become a subject for debate.

The Kentucky Bar Association admitted him on Oct. 21, 2011, which means the election will be held eight years after he was licensed. But Cameron spent the next two years serving as a clerk for U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove in Frankfort and London.

Judicial clerks may not practice law during their clerkships, as explained to them in their formal ethics guidelines, according to the lawsuit Jackson filed in Jefferson Circuit Court. Also, Jackson alleged, Kentucky courts define the practice of law as using legal knowledge to represent the needs of a client, which Cameron did not do while assisting a judge.

However, in Thursday’s ruling, Jefferson Circuit Judge Barry Willett disagreed with Jackson, siding instead with Cameron. Federal law clerks provide legal counsel to their employing judges, Willett wrote in his opinion. Kentucky courts have recognized that someone who is licensed to practice law and who gives legal counsel is a practicing attorney, Willett wrote.