It’s Election Day in Kentucky: When to vote, how to report problems

Polls are open across Kentucky today for the statewide election. Voting is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

You can find your polling place at GoVoteKY.com.

You can report issues to precinct election officers, your county clerk, the State Board of Elections at 502-573-7100, or the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at 1-800-328-VOTE (8683)

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes last week predicted turnout would be only about 31 percent of the state’s registered voters. In the May primary election, the turnout was less than 20 percent statewide.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On the ballot: the state’s constitutional officers including governor, attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer, auditor, and agriculture commissioner.

The ballot also will include local races — in Fayette County the offices include Fayette Circuit Court judge and Fayette County school board.

In May, there were about 50 calls to the Election Fraud Hotline, including nine calls before election day. According to Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office, most of the calls were procedural questions.

The hotline will release details on calls as they come in later today.