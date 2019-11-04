‘Baby Trump’ balloon arrives in downtown Lexington hours before the president

A notorious “Baby Trump” balloon arrived in downtown Lexington Monday afternoon, hours before President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at Rupp Arena.

The large balloon was inflated in the area in front of the Fayette District and Circuit cour houses on Main Street shortly after 2:30 p.m. Trump’s rally, a few blocks away, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The balloon first gained notoriety in 2018 when it flew over London during Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

A fundraiser, organized by a group called Concerned Citizens for the CenterLEX and KFK Kentucky, started early last week to bring the balloon to Kentucky. The $5,000 fundraising goal was reached Friday.

The organizers of the balloon demonstration said Friday they will hand out 24-inch mini Baby Trumps to the first 90 people to verify their donations on GoFundMe.

In the United States, the Baby Trump Adoption Service operated by People’s Motorcade offers the Trump balloon for rent.. “Our babies are lonely and in need of good parents that will show them off,” the Baby Trump tour website states.

The Baby Trump Tour has visited more than a dozen locations this year, according to the website.