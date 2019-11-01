Fundraiser trying to bring Baby Trump balloon to Lexington for the president’s visit

A Baby Trump balloon during a June rally in Orlando, Fla. AP

President Donald Trump may not be the only larger-than-life figure appearing in Lexington on Monday.

A fundraiser was started Tuesday to help bring the “Baby Trump” balloon to Lexington for the president’s rally ahead of the Nov. 5 governor election. The balloon first gained notoriety in 2018 when it flew over London during Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

The fundraiser, titled “Bring the Baby Trump Balloon to Lexington,” has secured $3,415 of its $5,000 GoFundMe goal as of Friday morning. The effort is organized by groups called Concerned Citizens for the Center LEX and KFK Kentucky. They say they have a “secret” downtown Lexington location for the balloon until it’s inflated. Donors will learn the location first.

“Help us make this a reality, and show Matt Bevin and Donald Trump that we don’t agree with their politics or their approach to governing,” the groups say.

Demonstrators do not need city permits as long as they are not in the street or blocking traffic, according to city policy.

The balloon can be rented for short visits through the Baby Trump Adoption Service. “Our babies are lonely and in need of good parents that will show them off,” the Baby Trump tour website states.

The U.S. group People’s Motorcade acquired six Baby Trump balloons with donations of more than $24,000 in a three-day span. The organization states on its Facebook page that it’s committed to voicing opposition to Trump administration’s policies.

The Baby Trump Tour has visited more than a dozen locations this year, according to the website.

“Our plan is to run the Baby Trump Tour until the big baby himself is out of office,” People’s Motorcade wrote.

Trump is set to come to Rupp Arena Monday at 7 p.m. to stump for Bevin the day before Kentucky residents vote in the gubernatorial election.

“Kentucky I need you to get out and vote for Matt Bevin on Nov. 5,” Trump stated in a video posted by the Republican Party of Kentucky on Thursday. “He’s a really good guy, a really good governor, he’s strong on the military, he’s very, very powerful on the 2nd amendment. He’s not going to let anyone take your guns away. He’s done a fantastic job on healthcare, on your budget, and Kentucky is doing fantastically well with him as your governor.”

PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump has a special message for Kentuckians before heading to the polls on Tuesday, November 5th: Vote for Governor @MattBevin! #KYGov pic.twitter.com/Nmpc2cpKX2 — Republican Party of Kentucky (@KYGOP) October 31, 2019

President Donald Trump’s campaign has already paid Rupp Arena a $40,000 rental fee for the rally, but it will not get a bill from the city for security and crowd control.

Fayette County Public Schools have canceled all after-school and evening activities Monday due to Trump’s visit. A Lexington police spokesman said Wednesday the city is still waiting on information on road closures and a traffic plan but hope to have more information soon.