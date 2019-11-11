McConnell on Kentucky governor race: ‘All indications are we’ll have a new governor’

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday it appears that Gov. Matt Bevin has lost the election for Kentucky governor, but he declined to say whether he thinks the Republican governor should concede.

“I’m sorry Matt came up short, he had a good four years and all indications are we’ll have a new governor,” McConnell said.

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear collected 5,189 votes more than Bevin, which was less than 0.5% of the 1.45 million votes cast last Tuesday. Bevin has requested a recanvass of vote totals, which will take place Thursday.

McConnell said he wouldn’t “give the governor advice,” but noted that he won by a similarly close margin when he first ran for U.S. Senate in 1984.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“They had a recanvass, they added it up and it didn’t change and I think we all moved on,” McConnell said.