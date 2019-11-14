Kentucky’s unfunded pension liability just grew by another $2.2 billion

The unfunded liability owed by Kentucky’s financially-ailing pension agency for state and local government workers grew by $2.2 billion in the last year, although it’s weakest pension plan saw a slight improvement.

Overall, actuarial advisers told the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees Thursday that its combined unfunded liability had grown to $25.8 billion as of June 30, up from $23.6 billion a year earlier. As of June 30, KRS had $12.5 billion in pension assets and $38.3 billion in pension liabilities, giving the entire system a funding level of 33 percent.

Not all the news was bad.

As of June 30, the primary pension fund for state government workers had 13.4 percent of the money it’s expected to need for future payments to tens of thousands of retirees, compared to 12.9 percent a year earlier, according to data presented to the board.

The KERS (Non Hazardous) fund — managed by the KRS board within the Kentucky Employees Retirement System — had about $2.2 billion in assets on June 30, actuarial advisers told the trustees for their annual update.

That fund is considered one of the nation’s worst-off public pension funds, largely due to many years of inadequate contributions by state leaders and unreasonable expectations about investment returns and payroll growth.

Starting in Fiscal Year 2017, Gov. Matt Bevin and the legislature committed to fully paying the fund’s annual recommended contributions in the state budget. This has meant diverting hundreds of millions of dollars from other spending items, such as education, social services and infrastructure.

Overall, KRS is responsible for providing pension and medical benefits for several hundred thousand active and retired public employees in Kentucky. It’s divided into three separate pension systems: KERS for state government employees, the State Police Retirement System for Kentucky State Police and the County Employees Retirement System for local government employees.

Within KERS and CERS, there are separate pension funds for employees with non-hazardous and hazardous jobs.

Among the agency’s individual plans, KERS (Hazardous) was funded at 54.8 percent, compared to 55.5 percent last year; CERS (Non-Hazardous) was funded at 49.1 percent, compared to 52.7 percent last year; CERS (Hazardous) was funded at 45.3 percent, compared to 48.4 percent last year; and SPRS was funded at 27 percent, compared to 27.1 percent last year.

This breaking news story will be updated.