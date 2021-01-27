Beshear issues pardons to three convicted years ago of non-violent drug crimes

Three people convicted years ago of non-violent drug offenses have received pardons from Gov. Andy Beshear.

Pardons became a controversial issue for Beshear’s Republican predecessor, Gov. Matt Bevin, who wiped away dozens of criminal convictions as he left office, some in cases involving violent crimes.

Those included the beheading of a woman, the murder of a child in Lexington, the sodomy of a teenager and the rape of a 9-year-girl.

None of the cases in which Beshear, a Democrat, has pardoned people so far have involved violent crimes in Kentucky, according to the orders.

The three people he pardoned Tuesday were Jerrian Cherry of Hickory, Daniel Woods of Edgewood and Christopher Bell of Shepherdsville.

Bell was convicted of drug possession and theft of a vehicle license plate in 2006. He has since been a law-abiding citizen and served honorably in the U.S. Navy, making him deserving of a full pardon, Beshear said

Cherry was convicted in 1998 and 2000 of drug possession and Woods was convicted in 1981 of selling drugs.

Each has since “demonstrated that he is a useful member of society,” Beshear said.

Bell and Woods had received partial pardons from prior governors.

Beshear also pardoned three other people in November: Savvy Kareem Abdul Shabazz, of Louisville; Christopher Byron Page, of Bowling Green; and Shecola Bryant of Louisville.

All had non-violent drug or alcohol offenses from years earlier and had since become assets to their communities, Shabazz as a mentor to young people, Page as a business owner and pastor, and Bryant a volunteer to help senior citizens, according to the orders.