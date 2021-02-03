Judge promises quick ruling on Beshear’s lawsuit to stop laws limiting COVID-19 rules

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Wednesday he will consider Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for an injunction to block new laws that limit his emergency powers and urged the governor and legislative leaders to resolve their differences.

Shepherd held a hearing that ran nearly an hour on Beshear’s lawsuit, which he filed Tuesday evening challenging three laws the Kentucky General Assembly approved Tuesday over Beshear’s vetoes. The bills contained emergency clauses and thus immediately became law.

The judge told the parties he wants to complete his review of the lengthy lawsuit and supporting documents before ruling on Beshear’s immediate request for injunctive relief. He said he will issue a ruling as soon as possible.

He also said the governor, House Speaker David Osbone and Senate President Robert Stivers should “engage in good-faith discussions” to make sure public health is not harmed.

The Democratic governor claims in his lawsuit against the two Republican legislative leaders that the laws are unconstitutional and hurt his ability to protect all Kentuckians from COVID-19 and other emergencies. So far, the coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 3,800 deaths in Kentucky.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd. Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts

Beshear’s general counsel, Amy Cubbage, said at Wednesday’s hearing that the judge should grant an immediate injunction to stop the laws from taking effect. Victor Maddox, representing Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said no harm would be done by allowing the laws to proceed.

He noted that the consequences of Senate Bill 1 do not take effect for 30 days. It would limit the governor’s emergency orders, such as one that requires Kentuckians to wear a face covering in public, to 30 days unless the legislature extends them. It also says the attorney general would have to sign off on the suspension of state law in an emergency, and it removes the ability of the governor and secretary of state to decide the manner in which an election is conducted during an emergency.

Cubbage said Maddox was ignoring the consequences of House Bill 1, which would allow businesses to operate during the pandemic so long as they follow either guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or restrictions imposed by the executive branch, whichever are the least restrictive.

The bill could undo restrictions Beshear already has implemented, such as capacity limits in restaurants and other businesses, she said.

There was no discussion on House Bill 2, which gives the attorney general the power to stop abortion clinics.

Eric Lycan, representing Osborne, and David Fleenor, representing Stivers, asserted immunity for the legislative leaders from the lawsuit, given their official positions.

Beshear’s lawsuit listed Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander as a plaintiff with him. In addition to Osborne and Stivers, other defendents included the Legislative Research Commission and Cameron, in his capacity as attorney general.

Wesley W. Duke represented Friedlander in Wednesday’s hearing and Greg Woosley represented the Legislative Research Commission.