House Committee says Behsear, Cameron should not be impeached

The Kentucky House Impeachment Committee Tuesday recommended against impeaching Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron, putting a close to a drawn-out process.

“The committee has found that none of the allegations made against the governor or the attorney general rise to the level of impeachable offenses,” said Rep. Jason Nemes, the committee’s chairman, after more than four and a half hours in executive session.

Unlike the other petitions filed in the committee, the Beshear and Cameron petitions were not dismissed outright. Instead the committee voted to approve reports recommending that no further action be taken on the petitions.

The written reports were not immediately available to the public.

Nemes said the petitioners will have to pay the costs incurred by the impeachment committee, but he did not yet know the total cost. He said the committee will ask both Beshear and Cameron’s offices for their offices’ expenses responding to the petition.

For much of its existence, the committee has engaged in a “will they/won’t they” affair, fueled by long, late-night closed-door meetings that could have dragged down the state’s highest-ranking Democrat and a Republican widely seen as a potential successor to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

The committee met eight times, often several hours at a time, to discuss the petitions in a process the members called grave and serious.

The two highest-profile petitions — one, filed by four public citizens against Beshear for the restrictions he imposed to limit the spread of COVID-19, the other filed by a Democratic attorney and three grand jurors over Cameron’s handling of the Breonna Taylor case — were tied together through much of the process.

Though both Beshear and Cameron’s attorneys repeatedly stated the petitions were without merit and should be dismissed, multiple times the committee came back seeking additional information.

For Beshear, they requested information on his orders limiting travel and any that affected religious gatherings. For Cameron, they wanted to the hear the instructions his office gave to the grand jury in the Taylor case, where the grand jury decided not to bring any charges against the officers who killed Taylor while executing a late-night warrant to search her apartment.

Neither petition ever advanced past the information gathering stage. The committee heard no testimony from the petitioners or the elected officials, relying mostly on responses to their requests for more information.

But while the process dragged on, the materials in the committee stacked up.

One petition, filed against Rep. Robert Goforth after he was indicted on domestic violence charges, was dismissed upon testimony from two University of Kentucky law professors who said representatives cannot be impeached. Three more petitions filed against Beshear were dismissed on their face. Motions to get Chairman Jason Nemes and Rep. Ed Massey to recuse themselves from the committee, based on Facebook posts, were denied.

With the legislature still in session, it’s possible that citizens will file more petitions, and motions will be sent to the committee.

“I’m hoping there are no more petitions,” said Rep. Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg. “Just in case, most of us will be careful about the statements that we make.”

However, there is a bill in the House of Representatives that would put a stop to citizen impeachment petitions. House Bill 378 would only allow impeachment petitions to be filed by members of the Kentucky House of Representatives, not the general public. It has not yet been assigned to committee.