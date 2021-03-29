Kentucky lawmakers return, immediately begin overriding Beshear’s 27 vetoes

Rep. Derrick Graham speaks in opposition to House Bill 312 during the final tow days of legislative calendar at the capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Monday, March 29, 2021. swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky lawmakers returned to Frankfort Monday and quickly asserted their legislative dominance over Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto pen.

Beshear vetoed 27 bills over the 10-day break before the final two days of the legislative session, either in their entirety or in part. Republicans, who have super majorities in both the House and the Senate, quickly got to work overriding the Democratic governor’s vetoes.

The first bill up in the House of Representatives was House Bill 312, which weakens Kentucky’s Open Records Act by shielding legislative records and preventing people who are not residents of Kentucky from requesting records.

Democrats vehemently argued against the bill, saying it reinforced the public’s lack of trust in government.

“This is about people looking for information across the globe,” said Rep. George Brown, D-Lexington. “I think this bill sends the wrong message.”

While several members spoke against the bill, the Republican-led House easily overrode the veto with a 66-29 vote, setting off a pattern that would last through the afternoon: Republicans called a bill to override Beshear’s veto. Democrats took turns making speeches indicting the bill as a “power grab.” Republicans overrode the veto.

During the debate on HB 231, which transferred certain powers from the governor to the state treasurer, Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, pointed out that when the bill originally passed the House of Representatives, it was with an 89-0 vote.

“Everyone voted for it the first time, until their lord spoke,” Nemes said, referring to Beshear’s decision to veto the bill.

As the legislature wielded its power inside the Capitol, small groups of protesters wearing red and yellow gathered outside. They were there over House Bill 563, the bill that would create a controversial “school choice program” to allow students to attend schools outside of their district. Those in yellow scarves supported the bill and called for the legislature to override Beshear’s veto, while the people wearing red urged lawmakers to let the bill die.

The bill narrowly passed the House of Representatives before it was sent to Beshear on a 48-to-47 vote. It will take 51 votes to override Beshear’s veto.

While the legislature had a long list of vetoes to override, they also laid the groundwork to pass bills that would allocate some of the more than $2.4 billion in federal money coming to the state through the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress earlier this month.

Before they started voting on bills, House Majority Floor Leader Steve Rudy, R-Paducah, identified several shell bills, which lawmakers could gut of their existing content and use to appropriate the money. Legislative leaders and Beshear have been in talks over how to spend some of the federal money over the past few weeks.

This article will be updated.