Kentuckians get more time to comply with Real ID Act before flight restrictions occur

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that full enforcement of the federal Real ID Act is being delayed again by 19 months, which means a standard Kentucky driver’s license can still be used for identification on domestic flights until May 3, 2023.

The new law had been scheduled to take effect Oct. 1 of this year.

The security act, designed to combat terrorism, has been postponed several times. Beshear said this time the coronavirus pandemic limited the nation’s capacity to issue the new licenses, which have stricter security protections. Agencies that issue licenses now will have more time to reach operating capacity, he said.

When the Real ID licenses are enforced, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need one of the special licenses or another document approved by the federal Transportation Security Administration, such as a passport or military ID, to board domestic airline flights.

“This extension is a prudent move,” Beshear said in a news release. “We are rolling out a modern, efficient network of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet driver licensing regional offices to issue all Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards. These offices have and continue to operate at limited capacity to meet social distancing and other ‘Healthy at Work’ requirements.”

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the same point in announcing the extension.

“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Mayorkas. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the Real ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a Real ID-compliant license or identification card.”

State Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said Kentucky’s issuance of Real ID licenses and identification cards will continue, as will the transition of all driver licensing services to regional licensing offices and away from circuit court clerk offices in each county.

“The extension can be viewed as a needed grace period,” Gray said. “But our advice to drivers is still the same: If you want a Real ID, make a plan now.”

Information about Real IDs can be found at www.realidky.com.