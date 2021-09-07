Kentucky special session on COVID-19 starts with many lawmakers not wearing masks

Members of the Kentucky House of Representatives meet at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Friday, March 12, 2021. rhermens@herald-leader.com

With most members not wearing masks, the Kentucky House of Representatives kicked off a special session of the Kentucky General Assembly Tuesday morning to deal with the state’s surging COVID-19 pandemic.

House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, gaveled the chamber into session at 10:13 a.m. and 94 of the 100 members responded to the roll call and heard the proclamation of the special session. The 38-member Senate convened at 12:16 p.m. with most members going without a mask. The two physicians in the Senate — Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, and Karen Berg, D-Louisville — wore masks.

Lawmakers returned to the state Capitol in Frankfort at the call of Gov. Andy Beshear, who has presented them with an agenda to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 7,900 lives in Kentucky.

The Democratic governor made the call Saturday, two weeks after the Kentucky Supreme Court said his emergency orders dealing with the pandemic needed approval by the Republican-led legislature.

Many Republican legislators have complained that Beshear’s orders were draconian and that he did not consult them when making his decisions.

Beshear’s agenda for the session includes extending the state of emergency he called in March 2020 until Jan. 15, when lawmakers will be in their regular annual session. The state of emergency is set to expire at midnight Friday.

Other COVID-19 items Beshear put on the agenda are renewing several agency and executive orders aimed at limiting the virus, requesting the ability to implement masking mandates for indoor settings, appropriating $69.2 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, and giving schools more flexibility in scheduling non-traditional instruction days.

The agenda also calls for extending by 30 to 45 days a state of emergency for the Aug. 3 flooding in Nicholas County and providing the Cabinet for Economic Development more flexibility in providing incentives with investment projects over $2 billion. He said the state has five possible projects of this size that the change could affect, particularly at a Glendale site off I-65.

The legislature cannot add subjects to the agenda.

During a recess of the House Tuesday morning, the House State Government Committee approved House Joint Resolution 1, extending the state of emergency until Jan. 15 and the state of emergency for the Nicholas County funding.

Osborne presented the resolution to the committee, saying the measure includes an extension of several other emergency orders, such as flexibility in the licensure of health care professionals and a provision to fight price gouging during the pandemic.

The only member to vote against the resolution, which now goes to the full House for its consideration, was Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Grant County.

Beshear said he expects the most contentious issue will be mask mandates. If lawmakers do not agree to give him unilateral authority to mandate masks, he said he hopes they at least will set a threshold that would allow mandatory masking, saying masks have been shown to be effective in curbing the virus.

The legislature has scheduled several committee meetings for Tuesday, including Senate Education, House Health and Welfare and State Government in both chambers.

The special session will cost taxpayers about $68,000 a day. The legislature determines how long it will last, but it is not expected to run more than five days.