Bill that ditches mask mandate for KY schools falters in House committee

A general view of the outside of the Kentucky State Capitol during the General Assembly in Frankfort, Ky., on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

The House Education Committee on Wednesday declined to approve a bill that would eliminate the state’s mask mandate in K-12 schools and specifies when Kentucky school districts could close to in-person learning.

House Bill 1, sponsored by Majority Floor Leader Rep. Steven Rudy, R-Paducah, won’t move to the full House of Representatives, but similar legislation remains alive in the Senate.

The measure, which was changed in the committee, failed because it only got 11 of the 12 yes votes it needed to win approval in the committee of 22. There were seven no votes and three pass votes.

The Kentucky General Assembly began a special session Tuesday to deal with COVID-19 policies.

Rep. Killian Timoney, R-Lexington, a Fayette public schools employee and a sponsor of the original bill, passed on voting on the legislation because he wants a matrix in place that would require masking when cases rise to a certain level.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“If I don’t ensure that’s put into place that’s almost as if I’m admitting that COVID is not a significant issue,” Timoney said. “I can’t do that.”

Rep. Tina Bojanowski, D-Louisville, also passed on voting, said she wanted larger school districts to have more flexibility to use remote instruction.

The Senate Education Committee on Tuesday approved the bill, which rejects the Beshear Administration’s emergency regulations requiring universal masking of people age two or older in K-12 schools and daycare centers.

Senate Bill 1 and the similar bill House Bill 1 both declared the regulations requiring masks in schools and daycare centers null and void.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, has said under Senate Bill 1, which he sponsored, individual school boards will be free to decide their own policies about masking in schools.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The Senate Education Committee met again Wednesday to approve an altered version of SB 1.

The substitute bill in both chambers removed a provision that calls for schools to provide incentives for vaccinations because lawmakers said schools are already doing that. The substitute bill also made it easier for retired teachers to return to the classroom to help out with staff shortages.

Several lawmakers in the House and Senate filed floor amendments Wednesday seeking changes to the bills. Some were more extreme than the current legislation. Sen. Matt Castlen, R-Owensboro, filed a floor amendment to SB 1 that would prohibit school districts from requiring a student to wear a mask.

Rep. Felicia Rabourn , R-Turners Station, filed floor amendments that would not allow school districts to require vaccine mandates for people opposed to them on religious grounds. The Kentucky Department for Education couldn’t approve regulations requiring school mask mandates again under another of her floor amendments.

Lawmakers who oppose the legislation voiced concerns about lifting the mask mandates at a time when transmission of COVID-19 is higher than ever in Kentucky. Some lawmakers are also concerned that school districts won’t have enough approved days of virtual learning.

Wise has said the Senate bill, if approved, would become law as soon as Gov. Andy Beshear signs it or the legislature overrides his veto, given that it is considered emergency legislation.

Still contained in the bills are measures that a school district could use to temporarily assign students at the school, grade, classroom, or student group level to remote instruction due to significant absences of students or staff related to COVID-19 until December 31, 2021.

With prior authorization from the local board of education, the decision to temporarily assign students to remote instruction would be at the discretion of the superintendent. The temporary assignment to remote instruction could be no longer than is necessary to alleviate student and staff absences due to COVID-19.

Remote instruction could be provided to a particular school, grade, classroom, or group of students for up to 20 days. A school district could not temporarily assign every student in the district to remote instruction under this section unless all students in the school district are located in a single school facility.

Sen. Stephen Meredith, R-Leitchfield, suggested changing language in the bill to allow schools more than 20 days of remote learning given the rising number of cases.

Wise said the legislation’s focus was on staying in-person as much as possible, and said he thought the bill gave school districts enough flexibility.

School districts would continue to have the ability to institute remote learning across an entire district for up to 10 days during the school year.