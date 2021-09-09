Kentucky legislature sends bill to Beshear that bans any statewide mask mandate

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear puts on his mask following a coronavirus briefing at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The Republican-led Kentucky General Assembly cemented its split with Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday night by passing a handful of bills, including one that bars statewide enforcement of a mask mandate.

In the third and possibly final day of a special law-making session, the House on a 69-24 vote gave final approval to Senate Bill 2, which officially nullifies the administrative regulations that the state previously relied on to enforce a mask mandate across Kentucky, said Rep. Kim Moser, R-Taylor Mill.

Without permission from the General Assembly, this bill removes the option of enforcing a statewide mask mandate in Kentucky until June 2023 — a measure supported by most Republicans, who emphasize the need for local control.

That same bill also requires the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to work with local health care providers to set up regional monoclonal antibody treatment centers across Kentucky. This form of therapy is often administered to people at risk of severe coronavirus infection who test positive as a way of staving off a severe infection that would require them to be hospitalized.

SB 2 also codifies that residents in long-term care facilities be allowed one “essential compassionate care visitor,” who can visit them in person even if facilities limit visitation as community spread worsens across Kentucky.

It also outlines a media strategy to publicize the voices of community leaders on the dangers of the virus and the importance of the vaccine.

That’s a subsection of the bill Senate President Robert Stivers said was drafted, in part, because Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack have “desensitized” Kentuckians on these issues by updating Kentuckians so often on coronavirus.

It also allows certified paramedics to work in hospitals and prohibits bans on some nursing home visitors.

Another major bill the House gave final approval on an 84-8 vote and sent to Beshear for his consideration was House Bill 3, which would earmark more than $69 million in funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to address the pandemic.

It basically would allow the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services to increase COVID-19 testing and help providers with monoclonal antibody treatments.

The House also gave final approval to Senate Bill 5, which would spend more than $410 million in incentives to try to attract economic development projects with investments of more than $2 billion. The vote was 91-2.

Beshear called for the special session on Saturday, in keeping with a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision that said the legislature must approve emergency orders that Beshear had, up until last month, been issuing on his own.

Since the pandemic began, Republicans have long been at odds with the Democratic governor over emergency orders he has enacted to mitigate spread of the virus, including issuing a statewide mask mandate that was in effect for almost a year.

“All we ever wanted in this process was [for Beshear to say], ‘Hey, we need to work together and get through this,” said Rep. Stephen Rudy, R-Paducah. “Governor, include the policy-making branch in your decisions, and he refused to do so.”

Late Thursday night, Sen. Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester, urged the governor to amend the agenda for the special session to allow lawmakers to provide money to help lure and keep frontline health workers.

He expressed concern that some nursing homes will have to close due to President Biden’s directive Thursday that mandates vaccines for more than 100 million Americans.

This story will be updated.