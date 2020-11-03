Baxter wins open south Lexington council seat, other council races up in air

Whitney Elliott Baxter, left, Willy Fogle

Whitney Elliott Baxter, a real estate agent and first-time candidate, has won a race for an open Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council seat, according to unofficial results.

Baxter, 37, received 57 percent of the vote compared to Willy Fogle’s 43 percent with 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to WLEX TV. Fogle received the most votes in the four-way May primary. Baxter was second. Fogle, 59, an insurance agent, served as the 7th District councilman from 1994 to 2002. He was also an aide to late Councilman Julian Beard.

Although this was Baxter’s first race, her family is no stranger to local politics. Her grandfather, the late Bill Rice, served as the 9th District councilman from 1978 to 1983. Baxter has said traffic — particularly around schools in the 9th District — will be one of her top priorities.

Final vote totals for three other contested Lexington council races were not available late Tuesday. Council races are nonpartisan. Council members serve for two years.

3rd Council District

In the 3rd Council District, which includes much of downtown and neighborhoods around the University of Kentucky, political newcomers Hannah LeGris and Jessica Mohler faced off for the seat once occupied by the late Councilman Jake Gibbs. Gibbs, who had previously said he wouldn’t seek re-election, died unexpectedly in early March.

Mohler, 38, received the most votes in the May primary, edging out LeGris, 34, by only 26 votes. As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, LeGris had 52 percent of the total votes with 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to WLEX. Mohler had 48 percent.

5th Council District

Liz Sheehan, a senior lecturer at the University of Kentucky, appeared to have an edge in early vote totals over incumbent Lexington Councilman Bill Farmer, who has held the 5th District seat since 2010.

Preliminary results showed Sheehan with 54 percent of all votes and Farmer, 61, a jeweler and small business owner, with 46 percent with 95 percent of precincts reporting.

The 2020 general election was a rematch of the 2018 race, where Farmer edged out Sheehan. Farmer served on council from 1993 to 2004 before returning in 2010.

8th Council District

Christian Motley, who works for a nonprofit, was leading in the race for the 8th Council District that includes neighborhoods surrounding Tates Creek golf course. Motley netted 52 percent of votes cast. Incumbent Lexington Councilman Fred Brown had 48 percent with 95 percent of precincts reporting. Brown, 78, successfully challenged the number of voter signatures on Motley’s 2018 candidacy papers, knocking Motley out of the race two years ago.