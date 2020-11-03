Live updates: Lexington and Kentucky voters go to the polls, turn in election ballots

The polls have opened on Election Day in Lexington, but in a year of uncertainty, the city is unsure of how many people will show up.

“I have no idea,” Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins said Monday. He said voter rolls were bloated with outdated registrations, and he was “flying blind from a numbers point of view.”

When the polls opened at 6 a.m., the line at the Tates Creek Library had about 150 people in it. The crowd at the Lexington Senior Center was notably shorter.

Changes to Kentucky’s election processes, brought on by COVID-19, allowed Lexington to surpass its 2016 vote total before Election Day, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams. Between absentee ballots and early voting, voter turnout in Fayette County was already over 50 percent before Monday, according to Blevins.

Blevins previously and repetitively urged people to vote absentee or early so that Election Day lines wouldn’t get too long. Lexington was “poised” to surpass 50,000 early in-person votes as of Monday, he said, and that gave him “some comfort that maybe we’ll be OK.”

“It may have been sufficient,” he said. “It’s just really, really difficult to say.”

Adams repeatedly showed concern over Fayette County’s limited voting precincts. Lexington was expected to have six polling places open for early voting, but Blevins added two more after Adams voiced his concern.

The polls have opened in Lexington this morning. The line at Tates Creek was about 150 people long when they opened the doors. The line is notably shorter here at the Lexington Senior Center. Voters at the front of the line now say they got here about 20 minutes ago and there weren't many people ahead of them. One voter at the very back of the line says he'll wait however long it takes to vote today. He was fine with other people voting early, but he felt like voting on Election Day is the way it should be.

Where to vote in Lexington

Lexington voters are able to vote at any of the eight polling places in Fayette County. The sites are at Bluegrass Community and Technical College at Leestown, the Lexington Senior Center, the Dunbar Center, Wellington Elementary School, Garrett Morgan Elementary School and the Northside, Tates Creek and Beaumont branches of the Lexington Public Library.

Each polling place is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day.

How to report voter fraud

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is fielding election fraud complaints via the election fraud hotline. Kentucky residents who witness election irregularities or possible election law violations are encouraged to call 800-328-8683. There were 222 total election complaints received by the attorney general’s office as of Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, 23 Fayette County complaints had been submitted to the attorney general’s office. Seven were about general election fraud or other concerns, five were about procedural questions, three were election officials, three were about special or absentee ballots, two were about electioneering, two were about mailers and one was about residents, according to the attorney general’s website.

But there had been “zero” legitimate election fraud issues, Blevins said Monday.

