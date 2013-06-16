50 Years of Night: Get the e-book

Read our Fifty Years of Night series on Eastern Kentucky now by purchasing the e-book for just $8.99 at https://leanpub.com/night. It’s also available on Amazon.com and Apple’s iBook store.
In 1963, Harry Caudill of Whitesburg published “Night Comes to the Cumberlands: A Biography of a Depressed Area,” which shone a spotlight on the plundering of the mountains of Eastern Kentucky. The book forever changed Appalachia. On the eve of the book’s 50th anniversary, the Lexington Herald-Leader launched a yearlong look at the region’s struggles since Night was published.Expand All
June 16, 2013 03:00 AM
Read our Fifty Years of Night series on Eastern Kentucky now by purchasing the e-book for just $8.99 at https://leanpub.com/night. It’s also available on Amazon.com and Apple’s iBook store.
Comments