Coroner identifies 43-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting near Richmond mall

A 43-year-old man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Richmond was wanted for absconding parole and escape.
Kentucky State Police troopers went to TownPlace Suites off of Barnes Mill Road near Interstate 75 Monday to arrest Arthur Cox, who had multiple warrants, including charges of escape, bail jumping and absconding parole, according to state police. The shooting occurred near the mall, called Richmond Centre.
Cox pulled into the parking lot behind the hotel and was approached by troopers, at which point shots were fired, police said. Cox attempted to drive away, before leaving the road and running into bushes. State police found him inside his vehicle and the coroner pronounced him dead, according to Trooper Robert Purdy.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, state police said. Purdy said state police believed Cox was armed and dangerous.
Cox was convicted in 2016 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft and fraudulent use of a credit card, according to court records.
