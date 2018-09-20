Dog the Bounty Hunter is searching for man who threatened Trump, Dakota Meyer.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, told an Ohio newspaper he has a “hot lead” on a fugitive who was wanted in Kentucky earlier this summer.
Shawn Christy was wanted in Kentucky last month and is now wanted in Ohio for making threats to “shoot President Donald Trump in the head.” The search garnered the attention of Chapman, a world-famous bounty hunter. Chapman was retained by a friend of the Christy family, he said.
“I have delivered messages to him ... My goal is not to shoot him but get him to surrender,” he told the Mansfield News Journal.
The search for Christy is now focused in Ohio, where police think they found a truck on the side of the highway last weekend that Christy stole, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
In addition to his threats toward Trump, Christy is also accused of making threats against Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, a native of Columbia, according to the FBI. State police said last month Christy was spotted on surveillance footage in the Adair County home of Timothy Gilliam, Meyer’s brother.
Gilliam said he arrived at his home Aug. 9 and found the front door kicked in and his Jeep stolen.
Meyer is divorced from Bristol Palin, daughter of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who was a candidate for U.S. vice president.
Christy, a Pennsylvania native, is facing a federal charge of interstate communication of threats against the U.S. president. Authorities haven’t said why he’s allegedly targeting Meyer and his family.
Chapman told the Mansfield News Journal there is hope he can talk to the fugitive to get him to surrender since he is not a career criminal.
Christy is considered armed and dangerous. The reward for providing information that would lead to his arrest has risen to $20,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ohio Highway Patrol at 419-756-2222. Tips also can be reported to the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED
Comments