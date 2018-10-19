The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1 billion. Here’s what you need to know.

A Mega Millions jackpot of $1 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s drawing.
The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing increased Friday afternoon from $970 million to $1 billion, which is the largest in Mega Millions history and second-largest in U.S. lottery history. The cash option for the jackpot is $565.6 million.
The annuity option for the jackpot is more than $22 million annually for 30 years.
If that’s enough to pique your interest, then there are a few simple ways to get your ticket that could be the gateway to an early retirement.
Participating vendors, including gas stations and grocery stores, offer Mega Millions tickets for just $2 and the game’s Quick Picks generator will randomly select you numbers if you don’t want to pick on your own. Players can also buy tickets at vending machines available at many locations, including at Minit Mart on Leestown Road, which had a $1 million winner from the Powerball earlier this week.
Polston also said potential players can go to kylottery.com to buy lottery tickets online.
A Kentuckian has never won the Mega Millions jackpot, Polston said. If Friday produces a local winner, he advised the winner take time to create a plan and talk to a tax attorney or investment counselor.
And perhaps most importantly for a potential winner: sign your ticket to prove it’s yours, Polston said.
There is plenty of excitement in Kentucky for the jackpot that has continued to rise in recent weeks.
“We have seen sales jump in the last couple of days ... it’s going to be big,” Polston said.
Sales end at 10:45 p.m. for the Mega Millions and the drawing takes place at 11 p.m.
The Mega Millions is not the only lottery with an enticing jackpot. The Powerball jackpot is currently sitting at $430 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing.
Lexington’s $1 million Powerball winner, who was the third Kentuckian in 10 days to win $1 million from the Powerball, has not yet come forward to claim their winnings, Polston said.
Proceeds from the Kentucky Lottery go to college scholarship and grant programs. One-fifth of Kentucky’s scholarship or grant recipients come from the lottery, Polston said.
Comments