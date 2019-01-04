Hotel assault, drug charges lead to restrictions on Kentucky doctor’s medical license

A former Baptist Health Corbin gastroenteroligist has had his medical license restricted following multiple arrests in 2018, according to the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure.
Morris Beebe, 66, will be unable to prescribe, dispense or utilize controlled substances for an indefinite period of time,the agreement between Beebe and the medical board states. Before he can practice medicine, the medical license board panel or its chairman must approve any employer or site where Beebe wants to work with approval dependent on whether or not there is appropriate supervision of Beebe.
The restrictions stem from Beebe’s multiple arrests and charges, beginning in June when he was arrested in Florida after a hotel assault. A 25-year-old woman was severely beaten and suffered head trauma and Beebe was accused of not helping the victim, according to the Ocala Star Banner.
Beebe was charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting Devon Brooke McDougal-Stegal, knowing she had committed a felony of false imprisonment, according to the medical board.
Beebe told the medical board his arrest in Florida was related to daily drug use with a girlfriend who was addicted to drugs, according to the newly released license documents. Beebe had abused alcohol previously and was treated as an inpatient three times since 2000.
Beebe told the medical board he was terminated by Baptist Health Corbin in late June, according to board documents.
Two months after his Florida arrest, Beebe was arrested in Campbell County, Ky., on possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. According to Beebe’s arrest citation, police saw several syringes and a glass pipe in Beebe’s vehicle while he was inside a Thornton’s gas station.
After Beebe got back in the vehicle, the officer conducted a traffic stop and found a syringe with brown liquid, two small baggies containing a white powder, a small bag of marijuana, a jar containing crack cocaine, 15-20 more syringes and 15-20 crack pipes, according to the arrest citation.
A pretrial conference for Beebe’s arrest in August is scheduled for February, court records show.
Beebe was evaluated at Florida Recovery Center in Florida in September, according to the medical board. .
The medical board said Beebe was diagnosed by the recovery center with severe cocaine use disorder and severe alcohol use disorder. He then began residential treatment at the recovery center, where he was compliant with all of their testing, house rules and treatment team recommendations as of November, according to the board.
The board determined that Beebe’s conduct violated Kentucky statutes related to controlled substance and alcohol use and engaged in dishonorable, unethical or unprofessional conduct.
Beebe’s agreement with the board requireshe completely abstain from mood-altering substances, including alcohol. He is also subject to periodic, unannounced breathalyzer and drug analyses.
