Could this area become Lexington’s boomtown for senior citizens? See what’s coming now.

A New York state company, Clover Communities, is seeking a zone change to build a 128-unit apartment complex for senior citizens on Todds Road.
Attorney Nick Nicholson said in a letter to the Lexington planning commission that Clover Communities has completed more than 20 similar projects in states including New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Nicholson’s letter also said that Clover is planning new developments in these areas as well as Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan.
The typical Clover resident comes from a five-mile radius of the development, the letter says. The average age of a Clover resident is 82 years old. The Clover communities have extensive common and outdoor space, an exercise room and an on-site hair salon.
The area in and around Hamburg is booming with senior living communities, including Norwood Cowgill’s planned Meadowcrest development on Polo Club Boulevard, which plans to open in 2020 with 450 units initially and 573 at capacity.
Also nearby are senior living communities including The Willows at Hamburg on Old Rosebud Road, Brookdale Richmond Place on Rio Dosa Drive and Morning Pointe East on Shoreside Drive near Jacobson Park.
Units in the Clover development are either 600-square foot one-bedroom units or 750-890 square feet for two-bedroom units. In the Parma, Ohio, complex, rents are $955 for a one-bedroom unit. Two-bedroom units range from $1,065 to $1,080.
