He allegedly killed a bystander in a robbery. Kentucky police have a warrant for him.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing a bystander during an attempted robbery Wednesday in Knox County.
The warrant charges Phillip Lee Lewis III, 24, with murder and first-degree robbery, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
Detective Jake Wilson got the arrest warrant for Lewis on Thursday. Lewis had not been located as of midday Thursday. Police asked that anyone with information about his whereabouts call 606-573-3131.
Police cautioned against approaching Lewis, saying he is considered armed and dangerous.
Lewis is black, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, and has tattoos on his right forearm and chest.
The release did not list Lewis’ residence, but police said he has connections to Michigan and to Mississippi, where he is wanted for a parole violation.
Lewis is accused of shooting Gary Medlin, 25, of Barbourville, during a robbery at the A & B Quick Stop on U.S 25E in Knox County early Wednesday. Lewis allegedly shot Medlin as he tried to run out of the store.
