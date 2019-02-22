Lake Cumberland hits second-highest elevation in history and is expected to keep rising

The water elevation at Lake Cumberland has hit a level seen only three times since Wolf Creek Dam was finished nearly 70 years ago, and is approaching a record with continued rain expected.
The level as of 8 a.m. Friday was 747.84 feet above sea level, according to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.
The only other times the lake level has topped 745 feet were in April 1962, when it hit 747.12, and in May 1984, when it was 751.69, the record.
Under typical conditions, the lake fills to a level of 700 feet to 723 feet by mid-May.
However, heavy rain in the Cumberland River basin in Kentucky and Tennessee has meant more water coming into Lake Cumberland and also prevented the corps from letting a lot more water out of the dam because of conditions downstream.
The basin has received 2 to 5 inches of rain in the last four days, and up to a foot in places over the last month. More heavy rain is forecast in some areas in the next few days, according to the corps.
Still, the flood-control pool at the lake is only 60 percent full, and there are no concerns about the safety of Wolf Creek Dam, the corps said.
The corps said in a news release that the water level at Lake Cumberland is expected to continue going up over the next several days.
Many roads leading to the lake have been closed off, along with some recreation areas. The corps advised people to be careful when approaching those areas.
The agency said it plans to step up releases from the lake as soon as conditions downstream allow.
