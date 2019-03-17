“One of Centre’s luminaries.” Stephen Rolfe Powell, acclaimed glass artist, has died

The internationally-known glass artist and Centre College professor Stephen Rolfe Powell has died, Centre College confirmed this weekend.
In a statement posted to the Centre College Facebook page late Saturday night, Centre College President John Roush said Powell, 68, who has received several accolades for his work including the Artist Award for the Governor’s Awards in the Arts, had passed away.
When Powell died was not released.
“This is a terrible shock and I know will take all of us much time to process,” Roush said. “Stephen was in, in a word, one of Centre’s luminaries. His talents were of remarkable proportions, appreciated not only here in Danville and at Centre College but also throughout every corner of the world. He was an outstanding teacher and all of us who knew him counted our friendship with him as a gift.”
Roush said in his statement that “if there is information to be shared, we will get it to you as soon as possible.”
Powell won awards both as an artist and as a professor at Centre, where he began teaching in 1983, according to the Centre College web site.
He was named 1999 and 2000 Kentucky Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE). In 2004, he received the Acorn Award for outstanding professor at a Kentucky college or university.
But it was his work as a hot-glass artist that brought him international acclaim and attention.
Powell was one of eight Americans chosen for Venezia Aperto Vetro 1998, a prestigious glass exhibition in Venice, Italy. His work is included in many permanent collections around the world, according to his biography on Centre College’s web site.
He has also been featured on national television programs including CBS’ “Sunday Morning” and in various popular print and arts-based national magazines.
In an interview in 2010, Powell told the Lexington Herald-Leader he was baffled and humbled by his success. He didn’t start working with hot glass until he was 28.
“I fell in love with it immediately,” he said. “I like fire and excitement and spontaneity and I have an athletic background. So glass was just it.”
A native of Birmingham, Ala., Powell attended Centre College as an undergraduate. After graduation, he moved back to Birmingham and taught at his former high school. After receiving a M.F.A. at Louisiana State University, he eventually returned to Centre College as a professor in 1983.
When asked in 2010 what he hoped people would see when they looked at his art, Powell said a sense of peace.
“I hope my work makes you step back and take a breath and pull away from the rest of the world and just have a moment of pleasure,” he said.
Powell is survived by his wife and sons.
