Boyfriend drove pregnant woman with gunshot wound to hospital. Now, he’s the suspect.

The boyfriend of a Williamsburg woman who died from a gunshot wound as doctors worked to deliver her baby has been named a suspect in the killing, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said evidence against Daniel Nantz, 29, of the Corbin area will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.
Nantz was arrested Tuesday on a federal charge of distributing methamphetamine.
Nantz allegedly distributed significant quantities of meth, according to an affidavit from Richard Dalrymple, a federal drug task force officer.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Nantz’s girlfriend, Geri D. Johnson, 29, arrived at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin on Saturday. She’d been shot and asked to talk to police, according to a news release.
State police said her boyfriend drove her to the hospital.
Johnson was pregnant, and doctors were able to deliver her baby, named Amelia, but Johnson died.
Amelia was taken to the University of Kentucky Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and died there Tuesday, the same day Nantz was arrested on the federal charge.
She died because her brain did not receive enough blood and oxygen, according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn’s office.
Ginn ruled the infant’s death a homicide.
Comments