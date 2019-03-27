Kentucky doctor cleared of charges in drug-trafficking case. Her husband isn’t.

State regulators have lifted a ban on prescribing against a Kentucky doctor accused of conspiring to sell pain pills.
The Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure dissolved its order against Sherri L. Hogan, of Barbourville, on March 25 after the criminal charge against her was dismissed earlier this month.
Hogan’s attorney, Conrad Cessna, said the effect of the order will be to allow Hogan to work without restriction.
Hogan, 59, and her husband, Dennis Jay Hogan, were indicted in July 2018 after he allegedly sold oxycodone pain pills to an informant working with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
The sale took place at the couple’s home. Sherri Hogan was charged with conspiring to sell drugs.
However, Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele said he moved to drop the charge against Sherri Hogan because further investigation indicated she didn’t know about her husband’s illegal activity.
Hogan was an emergency room physician at the hospital in Barbourville in 2018, and was gone from home 12 to 14 hours a day, Steele said.
Steele said there was nothing to prove Hogan was involved in drug trafficking or even knew about it.
“I firmly believe she had no knowledge,” Cessna said.
Dennis Hogan pleaded guilty to drug charges in two cases, including the one that initially included his wife, and has a charge pending against him for possession of methamphetamine.
He has been sentenced to 11 years in prison so far, according to court records.
The state Board of Medical Licensure reprimanded Sherri Hogan and she paid $312.50 to cover costs in the case.
