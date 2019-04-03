Ale-8-One to release an Orange Cream flavored soda in May

Cherry Ale-8-One bottles are here ... somewhere Ale-8-One introduced its first new flavor: Cherry Ale-8 in bottles will begin hitting the shelves on Thursday with six-packs coming on Friday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ale-8-One introduced its first new flavor: Cherry Ale-8 in bottles will begin hitting the shelves on Thursday with six-packs coming on Friday.

After teasing customers with the possibility of a new flavored soda, Ale-8-One revealed that its Orange Cream soda is coming soon.

In a social media post April 1, the Winchester-based soda company posted a picture of the new Orange Cream bottle with the caption, “I spy with my little eye, something that is orange. #AprilFoolsOrNot.” It turns out Ale-8-One was not fooling and will be releasing its new flavored soda in early May.

Ale-8-One said Tuesday that fountain pop-ups would be coming soon.

It’s the latest in a series of additions for Ale-8-One. Last year, after 92 years of selling just its one flavor, the Cherry Ale-8-One was released, and it has remained in stores since April 2018. The cherry soda was quickly selling out of stores, the great-great-nephew of the company founder said last year.

Mini bottles of the original flavor were also released last spring, selling for $3.99 for a six-pack.

In February, Ale-8-One announced a $19.4 million expansion, which also led to the addition of dozens of employees.

Founded in 1902 by G.L. Wainscott, the company is owned and operated by the founding family.