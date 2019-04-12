Ground beef may be the source of E. coli outbreak that has sickened 54 people in Kentucky

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

Ground beef may be the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 109 people, including 54 in Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

The CDC said it is unclear where the ground beef came from, but it is continuing to investigate.

People who became sick with E. coli strain 0103 reported eating ground beef at home and in restaurants.

While half of those sickened were in Kentucky, other cases have been reported in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Virginia and Indiana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Seventeen people have been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, but no deaths and no cases of kidney failure as a result of hemolytic uremic syndrome have been reported.

The CDC said Friday that it is not recommending that people stop eating ground beef, only that people should be sure to practice safe handling and to cook their meat thoroughly.

“This is a rapidly evolving investigation,” the CDC said. “We will provide updates as more information becomes available.”