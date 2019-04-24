Eastern Kentucky mother whose 3-year-old twins were killed in fire dies after severe burns

Best practices for preventing fires at home Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

An Eastern Kentucky mother died Wednesday, two days after her twins were killed in a fire at their Harlan County home, according to family.

Allyson Howard, 42, suffered severe burns in the fire Monday at her home in the Totz community. She and her husband, Dennis Chad Howard, 39, were transferred from a Tennessee hospital to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta, Ga.

Their twins, 3-year-old Alex and Olivia Howard, were found dead after the fire, according to Kentucky State Police.

Allyson’s mother, Vicki Harris Blakley, said Wednesday her daughter “has gone to join her beautiful children.”

“She is no longer suffering or sad,” Harris Blakley said. “She is holding her beautiful babies and hugging her pappaw Charlie and Granny Burns whom she loved so much. Her loving and kind spirit will be missed but we must rejoice because she is happy and we WILL SEE HER AGAIN!”

Allyson’s cousin, Kinsey Harris, said Tuesday Allyson’s body was 84 percent burned. Harris Blakley said her daughter’s foot had to be amputated Tuesday because of severe blood clots.

Harris Blakley said Allyson was in worse shape than her husband because she came out of the house last in her attempt to save the children.

“She gave her life for those twins so she is with them now,” Allyson’s mother stated.

Chad Dennis Howard remains in critical condition, according to Kentucky State Police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for hospital and funeral costs. A separate fundraiser from With Love from Harlan has also been created.

A cause for the fire has not been released.