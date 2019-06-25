Abuse charge dropped against daycare worker who waved doll at crying toddler

WKYT shared this video of a daycare worker who has been charged with criminal abuse. WKYT

Charges against two Wayne County daycare workers have been dropped.

A Wayne County grand jury returned a “no true bill” on June 18, declining to indict Diana Myers and Tasha Cox, who had been charged after a video circulated showing Myers waving a doll at a crying child.

In April, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had charged Myers, also known as Diana Willett, with criminal abuse, while Cox was charged with failure to report child neglect or abuse.

WKYT reported that the crying toddler, who was backed underneath a table at Wendy’s Wonderland in Monticello, was afraid of dolls. Cox allegedly videoed the incident and posted it to Facebook.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Myers’ attorney told WKYT that Myers was simply trying to distract the child, who was crying about something else.

Myers told the television station that the ordeal “took a big toll on me.”

She said she loves working with children and knew she had done nothing wrong. “I had a lot of days where I would just cry,” she told WKYT.

The operator of Wendy’s Wonderland had defended Myers and Cox, neither of whom is still working there, according to WKYT.