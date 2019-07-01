It might sound crazy, but it ain’t no lie. Lance Bass sings *NSYNC at Kentucky Castle wedding.

Vanderpump Rules stars appear at the Barnstable Brown Gala, talk about Kentucky spinoff Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby party and talked about their upcoming show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby party and talked about their upcoming show.

After officiating Saturday’s wedding between two “Vanderpump Rules” stars, Lance Bass hit the dance floor at the Kentucky Castle to perform one of his hit *NSYNC songs.

Bass did double duty at the wedding of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, the latter who is originally from Winchester. A business partner of Taylor’s, according to ET Online, Bass was a late replacement as the officiant of the wedding that was filled with stars from the hit Bravo reality show.

He later made his way to the front of the dance floor, where he sang one of his hit *NSYNC songs, “Bye Bye Bye.”

Video posted by the Kentucky Castle shows Bass in front of the DJ booth singing and displaying perfect choreography to the *NSYNC anthem.

Unfortunately, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone were not there to join in with Bass.

Cartwright told People Bass has become one of the couple’s “really, really great friends.”

“He has really stepped up for us in this moment when we needed somebody,” she told the website. “He stepped up and is such a nice, kind person.”

The wedding was attended by many “Vanderpump Rules” stars, including leading lady Lisa Vanderpump, who arrived in Kentucky Friday, according to multiple social media posts.