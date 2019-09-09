Did a deadly KY pipeline blast cause long-term health problems? Feds, state to check.

Rescue of pipeline explosion victims in Kentucky Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy describes how a deputy rescued two people who were in danger after a gas pipeline explosion in Lincoln County Ky., on Aug. 1, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy describes how a deputy rescued two people who were in danger after a gas pipeline explosion in Lincoln County Ky., on Aug. 1, 2019.

State and federal health officials were scheduled to begin interviewing residents Monday at the site of a deadly natural gas pipeline explosion in Lincoln County to figure out the potential health impacts of the blast.

The Aug. 1 blast and fire at a mobile home park near Moreland killed one woman, injured several other residents and destroyed five homeS. Witnesses said flames shot hundreds of feet into the air and were visible as far away as Lexington.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced Monday that a team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would join local and state health officials at the blast site to interview residents.

Health officials interviewed emergency responders, such as police and firefighters, over the weekend, according to a news release.

Don Gilliam, emergency director for Lincoln County, said the review may have been prompted by reports from 12 first responders about breathing irritation they had during and soon after the blast.

The blast and fire churned up dust and ash. Some chunks of blistered rock landed hundreds of feet away.

Gilliam said he had not heard about any first responders who suffered lasting, significant health problems as a result of the explosion and fire.

The interviews are a precaution aimed at collecting information for a better understanding of the potential health impacts from the pipeline accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the pipeline failure. It could be a year or more before the agency decides on the probable cause, but possible corrosion on the 30-inch line is one issue under investigation.

Keith Demaree lives near where a natural-gas pipeline exploded early Aug. 1 in Lincoln County, Ky., that killed one woman. He said the frightening blast sent flames shooting 300 feet high.