One dead, others ‘unaccounted for’ after massive explosion, fire in Lincoln County

Huge explosion rocks Lincoln County, Kentucky One person was killed in an explosion and fire south of Junction City, Kentucky, early on August 1, according to reports citing the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. Initial reports indicated a gas line had ruptured, triggering the blast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was killed in an explosion and fire south of Junction City, Kentucky, early on August 1, according to reports citing the Lincoln County Coroner’s Office. Initial reports indicated a gas line had ruptured, triggering the blast.

One person is dead and several others are unaccounted for following a gas explosion early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The explosion occurred around 1:20 a.m. in between Junction City and Hustonville and flames shot up 300 feet in the air, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management director Don Gilliam. Up to seven people were unaccounted for as of about 8:30 a.m., and if they fled the fire scene, they were asked to go to New Hope Baptist Church.

As of 8 a.m., the fire was out, but at least six structures were affected, Gilliam said.

“The part of the area that has been compromised, there is just nothing left,” Gilliam told reporters. “The residences that are still standing or damage will be accessible. There doesn’t look like there is any in between back there; they are either destroyed or still standing.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In addition to the one person who died following the explosion, five others were, Gilliam told reporters in a press briefing broadcast by LEX 18 and WHAS. Their injuries are not thought to be critical, Gilliam said.

One woman told LEX 18 the explosion woke her up and she saw the fire “going up into the sky as far as you could see.”

“Our windows were shaking really bad, and our doors and the ground, you could hear the ground just moving and tumbling and rolling,” Sue Routin told LEX 18. “And then we got to feeling the heat from the fire, so we got in our vehicle and took off to get away from it.”

A ruptured gas line, which has since been turned off, caused the explosion, according to James McGuffey, area manager for Embridge, the parent company of Texas Eastern that owns the line.

A cause was not immediately known, and it could take several days to determine, he added.

- -SHARE- -



Officials are searching for unaccounted for residents following last night’s gas line explosion.



If you reside in the immediate area of the explosion please check-in at New Hope Baptist Church (61 Roman Road), where the @RedCross has established a shelter. pic.twitter.com/19lfpVywkL — Trooper Purdy (KSP) (@TprPurdy) August 1, 2019

There are three pipe lines in the area and just the one ruptured, according to McGuffey. Pressure was decreased drastically in the other two.

In the 8 a.m. press briefing, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy said they will begin searching inside the impacted area in a few hours once it cools down.

People as far as Lexington could see the fire and it showed up on the Louisville weather radar, according to WKYT.

Jon Sibley wrote on Facebook he could see the fire from Lebanon and it looked like the sun was rising. Other people said the explosion sounded like a plane crash.

The ruptured pipeline, a Texas Eastern transmission line, stretches more than 9,000 miles from the Mexico border in Texas to New York City.

Michael Barnes, an Embridge spokesman for, said Thursday morning, “Our first concern is for those impacted by this incident and ensuring the safety of the community. Our teams are coordinating with first responders to secure the site. We have isolated the affected line. We’ve cut to the pressure to it, and are working closely with emergency responders to manage the situation.”

Don Coulter, 84, lives in the trailer community and told the Courier-Journal he thought the world was coming to an end.

“The clocks were falling off the walls, the trailer was shaking like crazy,” he said. “I went to the door and I see this big ball of fire, and it was noisy. I open the door and the door’s so hot, I couldn’t hold it. I couldn’t get in the car because it was so hot, so run across the road.”

Laura Sioux Kirkpatrick wrote on Facebook her parents lost everything in the fire. She said her mother has burns but is OK.

“My step dad who is a Marine said he thought it was a nuclear attack it was so bright and the house walls was just melting right in front of their eyes,” Kirkpatrick wrote. “We don’t know how they got out alive but they did barely and at one point was trapped in the house and was for sure they where not going to get out. My step dad said his body physically hurts from how fast they had to run to get away from the explosion.”