Feds: KY coal operator did not guard well against rock falls before fatal accident

A piece of rock and coal that fell on a miner in Harlan County in May, causing fatal injuries, weighed 2,000 pounds, according to a federal report. U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration

A fatal accident at an underground coal mine in Eastern Kentucky happened because the mine operator did not effectively control against the danger of falls from pillars of rock and coal, according to a federal report.

The accident occurred on May 22 when a 2,000-pound piece of coal and rock fell on Felix Matthew “Matt” North, 48, at the Rex Coal Company’s CVB No. 1 mine about two miles from Cumberland, in Harlan County.

North died eight days later at a Tennessee hospital as a result of his injuries.

North, who was from Bell County, was a continuous mining machine operator. He was moving the power cable for the machine when a portion of the coal and rock rib fell on him, crushing his lower body.

The rib is the wall of a pillar of rock and coal that has been left in place to support the roof. The weight on the pillars can cause pieces of the rib to break off.

Another mine employee saw the slab hit North, and rushed to help him. North was awake and talking as other miners worked to free him, according to a report issued last week by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Miners put North on a backboard and drove him to the surface to be flown to a hospital in Johnson City.

Doctors performed multiple surgeries but were not able to save North, who was engaged to be married and was awaiting the birth of twin granddaughters.

Employees at the mine had noted a number of hazards involving ribs, and had been installing support bolts into the ribs in the area of the accident to prevent falls, according to the MSHA report.

However, investigators said rib bolts work best when they are installed at the same time as bolts to support the roof.

The operator submitted a new mine plan after the accident requiring rib and roof bolts to be installed at the same time, and that the corners of pillars be supported by a combination of bolts and straps.

The report noted that the rate of non-fatal lost work days at the mine was lower than the national rate for similar mines in 2018.

North’s death is among four coal-related fatalities in Kentucky this year. The state had only one fatality at a mine in 2018.