Family of Kentucky toddler swept away sues Tennessee over safety at state park

Steven James Pierce Lakeland Funeral Home

The family of a 2-year-old Kentucky boy who was washed away by floodwaters at a Tennessee state park has filed a lawsuit against the state.

Steven Pierce died after he and his father were swept away in flooding — caused by rain and a swollen river — as they tried to evacuate from Cummins Falls State Park in June.

The father was carrying the boy who was not wearing a life jacket, assistant chief ranger J.R. Tinch said in June. It took minutes of rainfall for water levels in the previously soaked area to become dangerous.

In an 18-hour period that included Steven’s disappearance, about 64 people were evacuated from Cummins Falls because of high water, Derek Woolbright, the emergency management public information officer, said previously. Thirteen were rescued by swift water teams.

News outlets report the lawsuit filed this week argues a “series of human errors” contributed to his death.

It says greater safety measures should have been in place, or the park shouldn’t have been open at all with rain in the forecast.

The park had reopened the day Steven died after being closed two days over flooding, according to the Herald-Citizen.

The suit also accuses rangers of misdirecting Curtis Pierce by telling him to continue along a trail instead of finding higher ground. Curtis Pierce was saved.

Tennessee’s Environment and Conservation Department declined to comment.