Kentucky grad won big on ‘The Price Is Right.’ That’s not the only show you might see her on.

A University of Kentucky graduate won big on an episode of The Price Is Right that aired Friday.

Lauran September, a Kentucky native who now works as an actress in Los Angeles, won a boat during the Showcase Showdown after the other contestant went over on his bid.

September shared tweets from the airing of the show. All she took home from the Rat Race game was a jumbo bag of sunflower seeds, but she made it into the Showcase Showdown after spinning 95 cents on the big wheel.

The Price Is Right tweeted a gif of September’s excited reaction to winning with the text “Going to work still buzzed off of all that candy corn.”

September’s website says she recently finished filming a pilot for a CBS show, called Alive, alongside Ryan Phillippe. She also appeared on recent episodes of the Netflix show I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and The CW’s Dynasty, and she has had recurring roles on the HBO series Sharp Objects and the Hulu series Casual.

She appeared last fall on the season premiere of NCIS.

September grew up in Bardstown and studied philosophy and theatre at UK, according to an article on the university’s website.